Spokane County detectives charge 33-year-old woman with multiple counts of possessing child porn
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a 33-year-old woman and charged her with multiple counts of possession of child porn. The Sheriff's Office says the investigation began months ago after a detective received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
