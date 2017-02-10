Spokane County Democrats tap Nina Turner, prominent Sanders...
Nina Turner, an Ohio politician and supporter of Bernie Sanders during the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries, will deliver the keynote address at the Spokane County Democrats' Tom Foley Legacy Dinner on March 25. Nina Turner, an Ohio politician and outspoken supporter of Bernie Sanders during the 2016 Democratic primaries, will speak in Spokane next month at the invitation of the local Democratic Party. Turner is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Tom Foley Legacy Dinner & Fundraiser, to be held March 25 at the Lincoln Center.
