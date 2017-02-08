Spokane artist uses recycled materials to bring ancient animals to life - Wed, 08 Feb 2017 PST
When: Saturday through May 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, open until 8 p.m. Wednesdays Directly above the group entrance, a sabertooth tiger suspended in midlaunch bares his fangs at a ground sloth emerging from the wall. Chunks of plaster litter the sabertooth's back and the mammoth across the way has speared a piece of drywall on his tusk during his outward plunge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Tue
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC