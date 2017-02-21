Spin Control: Washington Senate votes...

Spin Control: Washington Senate votes again to crack down on drunk drivers - Sun, 26 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, introduces his bill Thursday to allow a driver to be charged with a felony when arrested for a fourth DUI. The bill passed the Senate unanimously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f... 5 hr transgroid hustle 5
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) 5 hr dong 31
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb 21 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
need a it consultant? Feb 13 cyber scout 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Feb 7 VeganTiger 2
News Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea... Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,167,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC