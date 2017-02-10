SPD arrests naked man for tackling Gonzaga student on Centennial Trail
Spokane Police say a woman was jogging on Centennial Trail Friday morning when 45-year-old James G. Jenness grabbed her, wrapped her up in a blanket, and threw her to the ground. The victim told police that the suspect was on top of her as she was on the ground and that he was not wearing a shirt.
