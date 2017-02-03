Snowstorm dumps 7 inches on Spokane overnight, more expected today - Sat, 04 Feb 2017 PST

A snowstorm that at times caused whiteout conditions dumped just under 7 inches of snow on the region Friday and overnight, and the National Weather Service warns residents to expect another 1 to 2 inches Saturday. The city of Spokane issued a stage 2 snow alert Friday night, saying all routes will be plowed - a process that takes about four days - and asking people to move their cars off downtown streets from 2-6 a.m. and keep cars off of arterials and bus routes.

