Shadle Park High School student arrested on assault, firearm charges - Mon, 27 Feb 2017 PST
A juvenile male Shadle Park High School student was taken into custody Monday after allegedly assaulting another student off campus. The assault happened sometime around 12:30 p.m., when the student apparently brandished a gun and assaulted another high schooler, said Spokane Public Schools spokesman Kevin Morrison.
