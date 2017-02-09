Seven of Spokane's most romantic restaurants, plus a few honorable mentions - Thu, 09 Feb 2017 PST
Known for its Old World charm, hearty calzones and housemade desserts, Europa Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Spokane also offers romance by the drawerful. In the restaurant's bar, handwritten love letters - many of them scrawled on napkins - are tucked into top drawers of coffee and end tables.
