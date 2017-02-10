Settlement reached in sex discrimination lawsuit in Spokane
The Justice Department will pay $225,000 to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit brought by a former prosecutor who alleged women were not treated equally in the U.S. Attorney's office in Spokane. Wednesday's settlement ends a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Katherine J. Bolton, who previously worked as a federal prosecutor in Spokane.
