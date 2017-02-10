Railroad crews work to fix broken crossing guard in Spokane
A spokesperson with Union Pacific told KHQ that the crossing guard is out of order due to a weather-related issue. In the meantime, Union Pacific says they have flaggers standing near the tracks to alert people when a train is passing through the intersection.
