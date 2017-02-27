Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP leader from Spokane, Wash., who resigned after it came to light that she was falsely presenting herself as black, is jobless and may soon be homeless. Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed to be black, is on food stamps Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP leader from Spokane, Wash., who resigned after it came to light that she was falsely presenting herself as black, is jobless and may soon be homeless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.