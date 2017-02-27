Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed to be black, is on food stamps
Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP leader from Spokane, Wash., who resigned after it came to light that she was falsely presenting herself as black, is jobless and may soon be homeless. Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed to be black, is on food stamps Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP leader from Spokane, Wash., who resigned after it came to light that she was falsely presenting herself as black, is jobless and may soon be homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|11 hr
|T-BOS
|33
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|Sun
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC