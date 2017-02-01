Possible last refugee family to arrive in Spokane
A refugee family is expected to arrive in Spokane on Thursday afternoon, and they could be the last ones to arrive for a while. That's because of President Trump's executive order suspending the nation's refugee program for 120 days while they review security and vetting procedures.
