Police gave officer desk duty for year after argument with suspect....
Spokane Police Officer Chris McMurtrey, who was removed from patrol duties after he had a profanity-laced confrontation with a suspect, claimed shortly after that on a GoFundMe page that he was removed from his duties because of back problems. The incident between McMurtrey and the suspect was captured on the officer's body camera in January 2016.
