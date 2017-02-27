Plans to revitalize Spokane's Ridpath are moving forward
Plans to revitalize the landmark Ridpath Hotel in downtown Spokane are moving forward. The Spokane City Council is expected to vote in the coming weeks to loan $1.75 million to further the $20 million project, which is expected to bring 206 apartments to the former hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|14 hr
|Georgia Black Cra...
|6
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mon
|T-BOS
|33
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|Feb 26
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC