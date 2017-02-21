Pay-by-phone parking on hiatus while Spokane negotiates contract with ...

New labels have been posted over codes that used to allow parkers to pay by phone for stalls downtown, as seen on this meter near the corner of Sprague Avenue and Monroe Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The city is working to set up a new service that could be online as early as next month, officials say, following a dispute with a previous contractor over unpaid dues.

