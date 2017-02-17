Panhandle Health District confirms one case of mumps in North Idaho

According to the health district, no local spread of mumps from this case has been identified, and the individual is no longer contagious. Due to the recent laboratory-confirmed mumps cases and active outbreaks of mumps in Spokane County , the Health District is advising residents to review immunization records to confirm that they are up to date with their measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

