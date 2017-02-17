Panhandle Health District confirms one case of mumps in North Idaho
According to the health district, no local spread of mumps from this case has been identified, and the individual is no longer contagious. Due to the recent laboratory-confirmed mumps cases and active outbreaks of mumps in Spokane County , the Health District is advising residents to review immunization records to confirm that they are up to date with their measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC