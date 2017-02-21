Neighbors wake up to mess after Spokane Valley water main break
Crews worked Sunday morning to repair a water main break in Spokane Valley that has closed Pines between 25th and 26th. The break happened early Sunday morning in the area of 26th and Pines.
