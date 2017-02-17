Neighbors helping neighbors during flooding
Those were some of the problems neighbors had to deal with Friday morning when Little Deep Creek jumped its banks. "I'm trying to simply get the water to go down so it doesn't get right up to the edge of the house so that's what any homeowner would do," said homeowner Steven Gady.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC