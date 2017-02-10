Mayor Condon's State of the City address
The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and Mayor Condon is expected to speak at around 11:50 a.m. KHQ.COM - The National Weather Service has changed a flash flood warning to a flood warning for residents living along the St. Joe River near Calder, Idaho area until Sunday evening. An ice jam on the St. Joe River between Calder, ID and St. Maries, ID has caused water to back up into the community of Calder.
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|8 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
