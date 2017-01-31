Man convicted of killing 3 people in head-on crash gets 7 years in prison
A man was sentenced to 7 years in prison Tuesday for crashing head-on into a minivan carrying a Spokane father and his two young daughters outside of Athol in 2015. State prosecutors say troopers found empty beer bottles after the crash and upon entering the hospital, Turner's blood alcohol content was roughly three times the legal limit.
