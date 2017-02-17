Man arrested for Bonners Ferry church...

Man arrested for Bonners Ferry church fire

After a nearly yearlong investigation, the Bonner County Daily Bee reports that deputies have arrested a man for a church arson in Bonners Ferry . 33-year-old Shane Rucker was arrested Thursday on a two-count federal indictment related to the arson fire of St. Ann's Catholic Church that occurred April 21, 2016.

