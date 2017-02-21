Looking to file a claim for pothole damage? Here's how
I grew up south of Spokane in the country and I've seen gravel roads in better condition than some of the streets in our town. Most of the potholes seem to be visible enough to where you can safely navigate them, but there are those hidden tire-eaters that seem to come out of nowhere and live up to their name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Tue
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC