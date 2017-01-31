Lengthy standoff near Airway Heights ends with arrest
A lengthy standoff involving U.S. Marshals and the Spokane SWAT team members near Airway Heights ended in the arrest of a wanted felon Tuesday afternoon. The incident began Tuesday morning around 9:20 a.m. When Spokane County deputies were called to assist Washington State DOC officers and U.S. Marshals as they attempted to arrest 35-year-old Timmothy J. LaFontaine who was wanted for a felon department of corrections warrant and has a substantial criminal history .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Tue
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Tue
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Tue
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC