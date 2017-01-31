Lengthy standoff near Airway Heights ends with arrest

A lengthy standoff involving U.S. Marshals and the Spokane SWAT team members near Airway Heights ended in the arrest of a wanted felon Tuesday afternoon. The incident began Tuesday morning around 9:20 a.m. When Spokane County deputies were called to assist Washington State DOC officers and U.S. Marshals as they attempted to arrest 35-year-old Timmothy J. LaFontaine who was wanted for a felon department of corrections warrant and has a substantial criminal history .

