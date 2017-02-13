Kootenai County Sheriff's Office recommends charges in fatal boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene
All three occupants of the stationary boat, Caitlin Breeze, Justin Honken and Justin Luhr, were all killed in the crash. During their investigation, the Sheriff's Office says four of the people on Magner's boat, including Magner, provided false information about who was actually driving the boat.
