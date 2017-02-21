Know Spokane: Our demographics are more diverse than our cuisine - Sun, 26 Feb 2017 PST
Want to see where Spokane's restaurants are or discover a new place to eat? Check out our restaurant map , which makes it easy to filter by cuisine and navigate to your next dinner. That's not to say we don't have great restaurants, but for someone accustomed to the dizzying array of Asian cuisines in Seattle or Yakima's taco-truck-on-every-corner layout, Spokane's food can feel a little homogenous if you're looking outside American classics.
