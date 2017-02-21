"Just Want Privacy" organizing to try again to overturn...
A group of people supporting a bill that would eliminate Washington's new rule allowing transgender people use gender-segregated bathrooms and locker rooms in public buildings consistent with their gender identity listen to testimony during a public hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, in a Washington Senate hearing room at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. A political committee will try again to overturn a Washington state rule allowing transgender people to use restrooms based on their gender identity.
