Iraqi family reunites in Spokane airport

Tears of happiness were in no shortage at Spokane International Airport Saturday night, as two brothers and their families embraced on American soil for the first time ever - an occasion 14 years in the making. "When the US Army first came to Iraq in 2003, I started working with them as a soldier, then I worked as a private contractor until 2012," explained Habid Nahi.

