Iraqi family reunites in Spokane airport

11 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Tears of happiness were in no shortage at Spokane International Airport Saturday night, as two brothers and their families embraced on American soil for the first time ever - an occasion 14 years in the making. "When the US Army first came to Iraq in 2003, I started working with them as a soldier, then I worked as a private contractor until 2012," explained Habid Nahi.

