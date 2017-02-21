Investigator who learned Spokane NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal was...
In this March 2, 2015 file photo, Rachel Dolezal, president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, poses for a photo in her Spokane home. The Idaho private investigator who dug into Dolezal's past pushed back on a report Saturday saying former Police Chief Frank Straub hired him to "dig up dirt" on Dolezal, who at the time led the department's ombudsman commission.
