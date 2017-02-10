In the Garden: Unlocking the secrets to successful gardening for all - Sat, 18 Feb 2017 PST
The WSU Spokane County Master Gardeners will present several gardening classes in March and April. Topics include growing food in lieu of lawns growing vegetables in the Inland Northwest, raised-bed gardening, home greenhouses, vegetable grafting, growing berries and small fruit, and sustainable lawn management.
