How accurate is Spokane's snow removal map?
Throughout the winter, we've received numerous phone calls and messages about the City of Spokane's snow removal plan. So we sent KHQ Local News reporter Joe McHale to the streets to test the accuracy of the map.
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|14 hr
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
