Heavy snow misses Spokane area, but more expected to fall ahead of...
Tom McCulloch sends snow flying as he clears a section of Morrill Street, Feb. 4, 2017, in Spokane. The National Weather Service forecast previously called for up to 8 inches of snow in the Spokane area by Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|8 hr
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|8 hr
|dong
|31
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC