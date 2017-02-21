There are on the KAUZ story from 8 hrs ago, titled Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can't find job. In it, KAUZ reports that:

The former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader who resigned in 2015 amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black says she is near homelessness. Rachel Dolezal tells Britain's The Guardian newspaper that she cannot find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.

