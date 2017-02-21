Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal sa...

Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can't find job

There are 6 comments on the KAUZ story from 8 hrs ago, titled Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can't find job. In it, KAUZ reports that:

The former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader who resigned in 2015 amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black says she is near homelessness. Rachel Dolezal tells Britain's The Guardian newspaper that she cannot find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.

Gey Brown

Lawrenceville, GA

#1 5 hrs ago
Porn is her future.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MeSo

Hot Springs, SD

#2 4 hrs ago
Gey Brown wrote:
Porn is her future.
LMWAO !! Who the hell would want to see her/it naked.....oh wait I guess a jig would !! I hear the trash dump in her area is hiring , bet she would feel right at home !!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
not a fool

New York, NY

#3 4 hrs ago
Who will she sue for her transracial problems? The NAACP?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Yogibreeze

Poughkeepsie, NY

#4 3 hrs ago
Typical _igger type reasoning. Blacks should be flattered that someone would want to be Black and so wanted to relate to Blackness that she denied herself the abundant privilege that would have been hers as a White woman in America or pretty much anywhere on the planet. Again proves the myopia a stupidity of _iggerdom.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lori899

Since: Dec 15

481

Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
Yogibreeze wrote:
Typical _igger type reasoning. Blacks should be flattered that someone would want to be Black and so wanted to relate to Blackness that she denied herself the abundant privilege that would have been hers as a White woman in America or pretty much anywhere on the planet. Again proves the myopia a stupidity of _iggerdom.
Actually it proves the myopia of stupidity of the white woman.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#6 1 hr ago
Gey Brown wrote:
Porn is her future.
Actually, psychiatric treatment is what she needs. She suffers from a bad case of racial identity confusion.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Spokane, WA

