Former Downtown Spokane Partnership p...

Former Downtown Spokane Partnership president files for mayor's race in 2019 - Tue, 28 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said Tuesday his move from Reardan into the City of Spokane was not politically motivated. "I point everyone to the ," said Knezovich, referring to the state agency responsible for tracking political finances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed... 45 min astlawrence 7
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can... 12 hr Frogface Kate 13
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mon T-BOS 33
News Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f... Feb 26 transgroid hustle 5
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb 21 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
need a it consultant? Feb 13 cyber scout 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC