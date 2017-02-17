Federal judge sets records deadline in torture suit against Spokane...

A federal judge gave a hard deadline Monday for U.S. government attorneys to decide whether they will keep some records secret about the relationship between the CIA and two psychologists from Spokane hired to develop interrogation techniques for the war on terror. U.S. District Judge Justin Quackenbush issued an order giving the government until March 8 to make their case to keep secret the documents pertaining to the CIA's relationship with Bruce Jessen and James Mitchell.

