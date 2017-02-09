Fatal wrong-way driving suspect avoid...

Fatal wrong-way driving suspect avoids jail time for alleged tampering

4 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A young woman, suspected of a fatal DUI crash in Spokane, won't be heading back to jail despite allegations that she tampered with a device that sniffs for alcohol in perspiration. Carrah Goble appeared in Spokane Superior Court on Thursday and denied trying to fool the sensor she wears on her ankle to make sure she stays sober.

