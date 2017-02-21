Fairchild's history finally found a home at Honor Point Military &...
The Honor Point Military & Aerospace Museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Felts Field. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors, active or retired military and students age 11 and older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|4 min
|not a fool
|3
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|6 hr
|kyman
|32
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|20 hr
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC