Ethics Commission again declines charges brought against Mayor Condon - Thu, 16 Feb 2017 PST

Former City Council President Joe Shogan had his ethics complaint against Mayor David Condon tossed once again Wednesday, though he pledged he'd make one more attempt to get a hearing. "If you were a civilian, you'd have given up by now," Shogan said Thursday, a day after the city's Ethics Commission dismissed his second complaint alleging dishonesty in the mayor's public statements following the ouster of former Police Chief Frank Straub.

