Environmental and fishing groups sue to save salmon

In this June 27, 2012, file photo, a Chinook salmon, second from the bottom, swims in the Columbia River with sockeye salmon at the Bonneville Dam fish-counting window near North Bonneville, Wash. Environmental and fishing groups sued the federal government Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, to provide cooler habitat for migrating fish in the Columbia River system of Washington and Oregon.

