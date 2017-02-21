Early morning RV fire sends one man to hospital for minor injuries - Fri, 24 Feb 2017 PST
Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 4 a.m. The RV was parked on the corner of Cowley Street and Short Avenue. Spokane Acting Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said flames could be seen from Fire Station 1, in downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC