Crews work to reopen roads in Spokane County as State of Emergency continues
Spokane County Public Works reports a few roads have reopened around Spokane County on Sunday, but several remain closed. Here is the current list of openings, closures and watch areas as of Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC