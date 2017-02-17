Crews may look to FEMA for flooding help
Spokane County is in the midst of a serious issue after they declared a state of emergency with floodwaters rushing into neighborhoods and burying cars underwater. But what exactly does a state of emergency mean? It gives the county the chance to ask for federal dollars to help pay for some of the damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC