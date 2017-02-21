Court docs: Coulee City teen says bro...

Court docs: Coulee City teen says brother 'walked into' knife that killed him

Court documents released Tuesday are offering more details about a deadly stabbing in Coulee City that left a 17-year-old boy dead and his twin brother in custody for manslaughter. According to the court documents, it all started as an argument between the two brothers, Shawn and Shane Wachter.

