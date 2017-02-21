Court docs: Coulee City teen says brother 'walked into' knife that killed him
Court documents released Tuesday are offering more details about a deadly stabbing in Coulee City that left a 17-year-old boy dead and his twin brother in custody for manslaughter. According to the court documents, it all started as an argument between the two brothers, Shawn and Shane Wachter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|4 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC