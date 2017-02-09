Coeur d'Alene art show explores 'sacred feminine' - Thu, 09 Feb 2017 PST
What: The Goddess Art Series Project is a yearlong art-making project focusing on the concept of the "sacred feminine." Launching an art show exploring the "sacred feminine" has rarely seemed more relevant, say several local artists taking part in the second annual exhibition by the Goddess Art Series Project, or GASP.
