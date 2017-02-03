City streets director, engineer "changing roles"
The City of Spokane Street Director Mark Serbousek and engineer Andy Schenk have been reassigned as of Thursday, city officials confirm. Gary Kaesemeyer, the City's Superintendent for Wastewater Maintenance, has been named Acting Street Director.
