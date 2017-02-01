Check your locks! Latest crime data shows this is the most common crime in Spokane this year
Put into map form, police can pinpoint exactly where the problem has gotten worse - in this case, the hottest spot for thefts from vehicles has been in the vicinity of Division and Francis. But there have also been numerous break-ins near Gonzaga and around Cannon Hill Park on the City's south side.
