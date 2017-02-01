Body Cam Video: Police Taser Axe-wielding Man
Spokane Police have released a body camera video of officers using tasers to show how using one can de-escalate a potentially dangerous situation. According to police, the man in the video, Tyrone Tummings, stole an axe from his work site and used it to damage cars and mailboxes downtown.
