Body Cam Video: Police Taser Axe-wielding Man

11 hrs ago

Spokane Police have released a body camera video of officers using tasers to show how using one can de-escalate a potentially dangerous situation. According to police, the man in the video, Tyrone Tummings, stole an axe from his work site and used it to damage cars and mailboxes downtown.

