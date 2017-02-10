Area women: Bri King scores 24 points...

Area women: Bri King scores 24 points to help CC Spokane down Yakima Valley - Sat, 11 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Bri King scored 24 points, Cali Moscrip added 20 and visiting CC Spokane downed Yakima Valley 78-65 on Saturday in Northwest Athletic Conference action. King went 6 of 13 from the field with four 3-pointers and 8 of 8 from the line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Fri Taylor 1
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Feb 7 VeganTiger 2
News Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea... Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07) Jan 31 VeganTiger 105
Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status? Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Jan 22 Bullylover 77
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... Jan '17 Error 13
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,798,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC