Amtrak passengers held up by avalanche transported to Spokane by bus
SPOKANE, Wash. - Amtrak passengers stuck behind an avalanche that covered the BNSF Railway track in the Marias Pass in Northwestern Montana have been returned to their city of origin or bused to their destination, according to an Amtrak spokesman.
