Amber Alert: One-Year-Old boy 'forcibly abducted' in Yakima still missing; One suspect in custody
UPDATE: Police have confirmed that 23-year-old Manuel Carrasco Mendoza, the suspect who they say broke into a Yakima apartment, pointed a gun and abducted his nephew Monday night, has been taken into custody. He was arrested Tuesday morning around 5:45.
