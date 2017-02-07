Accident claims Spokane man's life

Accident claims Spokane man's life

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Clearwater Tribune

Alexander M. Gill, 20, of Spokane, WA, was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup northbound on U.S. 195 on Friday, Feb. 3, when he lost control of the pickup and crossed the centerline, colliding with a loaded fuel truck driven by Mike L. Lee, of Orofino. The accident occurred at 10:07 a.m. near milepost 59, south of Rosalia, WA, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clearwater Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... 23 hr VeganTiger 2
News Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea... Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07) Jan 31 VeganTiger 105
Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status? Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Jan 22 Bullylover 77
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... Jan 10 Error 13
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec '16 MarianR 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Spokane County was issued at February 08 at 2:55PM PST

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC