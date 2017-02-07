Accident claims Spokane man's life

Alexander M. Gill, 20, of Spokane, WA, was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup northbound on U.S. 195 on Friday, Feb. 3, when he lost control of the pickup and crossed the centerline, colliding with a loaded fuel truck driven by Mike L. Lee, of Orofino. The accident occurred at 10:07 a.m. near milepost 59, south of Rosalia, WA, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

